HS2 debut for Sennebogen telecrawlers

One of Total Plant's Sennebogen 683E cranes

The two 80-tonne capacity cranes are working on an HS2 site in Birmingham for Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV) joint venture, where they are set to remain for the next three years.

The cranes were supplied to Total Plant, a division of concrete frame specialist MPB Structures, by Sennebogen’s UK dealer AGD Equipment.

“These are a new model only recently launched by Sennebogen,” said AGD managing director Robert Law, “and we are proud to have sold the first ones in the UK to this new customer.”

The 683E has a 42-metre full power telescopic boom, 20 degree tilting cab for improved operator vision, virtual wall system and Stage V engine. It comes with the option of fitting an eight-metre of 15-metre fly jib with offset capability to 40 degrees.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk