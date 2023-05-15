HS2 investigates Chiltern sinkhole

Image posted on Twitter by Stop HS2

The sinkhole, estimated to measure six metres in diameter and five metres deep, appeared over the weekend in Bazzards Field, close to Shardeloes Lake near Amersham.

It is directly above a section of tunnel constructed by Align Joint Venture for HS2 Ltd.

According to The Guardian, local residents were emailed by Align on Saturday evening alerting them to the issue. “The landowners have been informed and livestock moved to a safe place,” the email said. The hole is near a public right of way and was rapidly fenced off.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “We are aware of a small area of ground movement within a field above the Chiltern tunnels. Investigations are ongoing, but this is likely to be linked to pre-existing ground conditions above the tunnels. The site has been sealed off and there is no risk to the public.”

