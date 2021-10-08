HS2 opens up ‘meet the contractor’ event

Businesses from across the UK are being invited to register to attend the online event, and seize the opportunity to meet HS2’s contractors.

It is an annual event but new for 2021 is the opportunity to meet Tier 2 contractors. This means that some of the smaller packages will be discussed, making the event even more accessible for SMEs to get involved with and win work.

Alongside all seven of HS2’s Tier 1 joint venture contractors, 16 subcontractors will be taking part in the event, offering more than 250 packages of work, with values between £4,000 and £158m.

The event will be split into two weeks of interactive webinars, one week focusing on contracts for the construction of HS2 stations and the other on main civil engineering works. stations week will take place on 15th-17th November and main works civils will be from 29th November to 1st December.

HS2 chief commercial officer Ruth Todd said: “Connecting to a wide variety of companies across the UK and wider is key to HS2’s success. This year’s Meet the Contractor event will be bigger and better and provide even more meetings for businesses who want to win work on HS2. One year on from starting main construction work on HS2 the project is now supporting 20,000 jobs, which is set to grow as construction work accelerates, and more businesses come on board.”

At last year’s virtual event, 6,200 people attended the seminars and 800 one-to-one meetings were held.

Companies interested can register for the event via the HS2 website.

