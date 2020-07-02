HS2 tenders £300m catenary deal

The contract for the overhead catenary system (OCS) is worth an estimated £300m, with the winner responsible for additional stages of design as well as manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the systems.

OCS will be a single stage procurement, with the successful bidder delivering two separate contracts covering Phase One and Phase 2a - from London to Crewe, where HS2 services will join the existing west coast main line.

The system will cover 589 single track kilometres, including 62 viaducts, 293 bridges and 15 tunnels. The chosen supplier will be responsible for design and will be expected to work with HS2’s other rail systems suppliers to ensure integration of its design and throughout construction, testing and commissioning.

A shortlist is expected to be announced in the summer with contract award in 2022.

HS2 has also launched contract opportunities worth an estimated £498m, covering tunnel and lineside mechanical & electrical equipment across Phases One and 2a. This includes the tunnel services within the shafts, tunnels and cross-passages and low voltage power services and distribution in the open route. A shortlist for these is expected to be announced towards the end of the year, with contract award in 2022.

Legislation to build Phase 2a (Birmingham-Crewe) is currently in the House of Lords with Royal Assent expected later in the year. All of the recent rail systems contract opportunities have included provision for work on Phase 2a, with contracts expected to be signed once the legislation is in place.

