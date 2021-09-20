HSE inspectors shocked by conditions in recycling yard

"The conditions seen at this site should not occur in 21st-century Britain," the HSE inspector said

Westminster Magistrates Court heard that in March 2019, inspectors attended Iver Recycling (UK) Limited in Holloway Lane, West Drayton, to carry out a routine inspection. They discovered widespread risk to employees and poor health and safety management of the site.

HSE revisited the site a week later with electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering specialists to assess the site. In total, HSE issued nine prohibition notices and seven improvement notices. Conditions were so bad that an investigation was conducted to help understand the underlying causes of the conditions seen. The investigation concluded that a lack of competent advice, risk assessment and poor management had led to deterioration of conditions on site, despite previous enforcement being issued by HSE.

Iver Recycling (UK) Limited failed to appear at the hearing on 16 September 2021, and the case was heard in their absence. The court found that HSE’s case, a breach of Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 Section 2(1) had been proved. The company was issued with a £200,000 fine, ordered to pay costs of £7,125.72 and a victim surcharge of £170.

Following the hearing, HSE inspector Sarah Pearce said: “Companies should be aware that if they fail to operate their businesses in a manner which protects the health and safety of those who work there, HSE will pursue those responsible to the highest possible level. The conditions seen at this site should not occur in 21st-century Britain.”

However, Iver Recycling, owned by Mohan Singh Bambra and Ranjit Singh Bambra is already in the hands of liquidators. Winding up proceedings began in July with a creditors’ voluntary liquidation. Its debts of £245,000, include nearly £20,000 to plant hire providers and £100,000 to Lloyds Bank.

