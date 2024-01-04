HSS opens inside Selco stores

HSS regional director Ali Raza (left), Selco head of development Craig Bowler (centre) and HSS head of merchants and materials Andrew Vincent (right)

HSS Hire has opened its first two satellite operations in Selco’s branches in Slough and Milton Keynes.

The Tottenham and Ashton-under-Lyne branches of Selco are next in line to get HSS desks later in the year.

The HSS Hire satellite desks will be located at the trade counter at Selco branches, with HSS staff in place to offer specialist advice.

The alliance mirrors that of Speedy Hire and B&Q. Speedy tools and equipment are already available for hire at 38 B&Q stores around the UK.

Selco Builders Warehouse chief executive Howard Luft said of the HSS tie-up: “This is a perfect partnership and an exciting development for our customers heading into 2024. Here at Selco, our commitment is to offer everything a tradesperson might need to go about their daily work all under one roof and the relationship we have formed with HSS Hire strengthens that proposition even further.

“At the heart of the ethos of both ourselves and HSS Hire is to offer outstanding service so it’s very much a win-win scenario for our customers. We are excited to have launched the partnership and look forward to it continuing for many years to come.”

HSS Hire director Bart Murphy added: “We are looking to expand into strategic locations across the UK and this partnership with Selco represents an ideal chance to do that. There is a natural fit between the services offered by builders merchant and a tool and equipment hire specialist and we are delighted to be working in tandem with Selco to enhance the journeys for both sets of customers.”

