Husqvarna signs UK dealer for its demolition excavators

Meet the family

All four of Husqvarna’s remote-controlled demolition excavators will be offered by Molson to UK customers, from the DXR 145 with its 3.7-metres reach to the DXR 315 with its 5.2-metres forward reach .

All of the machines, loosely described as robots, can be combined with different demolition tools, such as breakers, hammers, crushers, and steel shearers.

The Swedish manufacturer’s DXR range will be available from Molson Equipment in England and Wales, with Molson Young Plant Sales providing coverage throughout Scotland.

“Our DXR range focuses on making every working day safer, easier, and more productive for the user,” said Andrew Miles, at Husqvarna Construction’s country manager for the UK & Ireland. “When looking for a distribution partner, Molson was the obvious choice, being well-established in the demolition sector and able to ensure our range of robots and components are easily accessible to our customers.”

Molson Group commercial director Phil Bates added: “Husqvarna Construction are well-known for innovation and robust build quality. They are also constantly developing a growing product range that focuses on safety by removing humans from high risk workspaces, which fits well with our customer and safety-focused approach.”

