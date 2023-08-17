HVO switch behind Costain’s emissions fall

Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) made up 80% of Costain’s fuel mix last year compared with just 12% in 2021.

As well as a 38% reduction in scope 1 emissions (those for which the company is directly responsible), it also saw a 24% reduction in the use of natural gas in 2022 and a 19% reduction in its scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions such as from electricity generation) due to improved efficiencies such as in office electricity use.

Overall, by turnover (tCO2e/£M), total emissions across scope 1, 2 and 3 decreased by 10% in 2022.

Having met its 50% reduction target in 2020 against a 2010 baseline, Costain updated its baseline year from 2010 to 2021 against which its is now measuring net zero targets.

Costain environmental director Geraint Rowland said: “Eliminating carbon emissions is fundamental to ensure we help shape UK infrastructure to mitigate and adapt to the global challenge of climate change. We are on a journey to be a clean growth leader by cutting our own emissions but also working with government, regulators and clients to enable the uptake of low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen to cut carbon emissions across every sector.”

