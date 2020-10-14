Hybrid power system saves one site £6,000 a year

Two diesel generators are linked to a hybrid unit

Compared to using a standard generator, the hybrid solution has provided a net saving to the contractor of more than £6,000 over the year, it is estimated.

On the A46/A5630 works site compound in Leicester, Galliford Try has two diesel generators each linked to a hybrid unit. At times of reduced activity, the hybrid units provide power and the generators are not needed until power usage peaks. The power solution provided by Speedy and Off-Grid Energy also has remote monitoring, reducing travel required by mechanics to inspect and maintain equipment.

Since the power sources went live on the A46/A5630 works in September 2019, it is reckoned to have already reduced fuel consumption by more than 35,000 litres and cut CO 2 emissions by more than 94 tonnes.

The A46/A5630 scheme led by Galliford Try Infrastructure for Leicestershire County Council involves highway improvements to link the A46, the Leicester local highway network, and a new area of housing in north Leicester.

Galliford Try Infrastructure senior site agent Shaun Beales said: “The system does everything promised by the supplier. We have found this an excellent solution to a generator based system. The product has allowed us to find a commercially viable, and environmentally sustainable alternative. We have been provided with excellent recommendations and service in maximising the product efficiency.”

Jonathan Scripps, major account manager at Speedy, said: “Efficient solutions like this, if installed across all construction sites, will play a major role in reducing the overall emissions from the industry. We’re look forward to working with Galliford Try and its various business divisions to cut down CO 2 while using financially viable solutions.”

