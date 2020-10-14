Hybrid power system saves one site £6,000 a year

Compared to using a standard generator, the hybrid solution has provided a net saving to the contractor of more than £6,000 over the year, it is estimated.
On the A46/A5630 works site compound in Leicester, Galliford Try has two diesel generators each linked to a hybrid unit. At times of reduced activity, the hybrid units provide power and the generators are not needed until power usage peaks. The power solution provided by Speedy and Off-Grid Energy also has remote monitoring, reducing travel required by mechanics to inspect and maintain equipment.
Since the power sources went live on the A46/A5630 works in September 2019, it is reckoned to have already reduced fuel consumption by more than 35,000 litres and cut CO2 emissions by more than 94 tonnes.
The A46/A5630 scheme led by Galliford Try Infrastructure for Leicestershire County Council involves highway improvements to link the A46, the Leicester local highway network, and a new area of housing in north Leicester.
Galliford Try Infrastructure senior site agent Shaun Beales said: “The system does everything promised by the supplier. We have found this an excellent solution to a generator based system. The product has allowed us to find a commercially viable, and environmentally sustainable alternative. We have been provided with excellent recommendations and service in maximising the product efficiency.”
Jonathan Scripps, major account manager at Speedy, said: “Efficient solutions like this, if installed across all construction sites, will play a major role in reducing the overall emissions from the industry. We’re look forward to working with Galliford Try and its various business divisions to cut down CO2 while using financially viable solutions.”
