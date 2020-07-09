Hydrema appoints Scottish dumper dealer

Hydrema joins Molson Young Plant Sales’ existing line-up of dump truck options, which includes forward-tipping Thwaites Dumpers and Terex Trucks ADTs, with after-sales support available from both the Sterling and Inverness depots.

The range is focused on the 7t-payload 707G, 10t-payload 912F and 20t-payload 922G, all featuring the same self-stabilising pivot steer chassis.

The trucks are manufactured at Hydrema's Støvring plant near Aalborg in the north of Denmark using Swedish steel. Chassis, body and cab components are all designed and manufactured within the factory. The company also manufactures all hydraulic cylinders used on their vehicles.

Molson Young Plant Sales director Mark Proudfoot said: “The Hydrema brand will be a great addition to the product range available from Molson Young Plant Sales. Their range has proved very popular with our customers in South West England and Wales, thanks to their innovative design and high build quality. A key benefit of expanding our existing relationship with Hydrema is that customers can be sure that we already have stock levels of new machines and spare parts to meet their requirements from day one.”

Hydrema (UK) sales director Tim Wadsworth added: “Molson Group have been a good dealer for us in South Wales and the South West of England and I believe Molson Young Plant Sales will be the ideal partner for us in Scotland. They have very experienced sales and service teams offering the high levels of knowledge and backup that Hydrema customers expect. Scotland is a very significant market for us and with a professional enthusiastic partner like Molson Young Plant Sales I look forward to growing our presence.”

