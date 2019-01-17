Hyundai names new Scotland dealer

Young Plant Sales, acquired by Molson in 2016, had been the Hyundai dealer for Scotland since 2006 but Hyundai now wants a dealer willing to offer its full product range and not just the heavy line range on which Young focused. Agritrac Exports has been chosen.

Agritrac, which is part of agricultural machinery supplier HRN Tractors, has seven depots across Scotland and employ 35 service technicians and 15 sales staff.

Hyundai regional sales manager Tony Reeves said: “As part of HRN Tractors, Agritrac offers a well-established network of depots across Scotland which will offer our Hyundai customers the very highest levels of service, parts and sales provision.”

He added: “Agritrac will also be a ‘full line’ dealer, which is a first for the Hyundai brand in Scotland, offering customers mini excavators as well as heavy line and wheel loaders. We are delighted to launch this partnership with Agritrac and are confident that this will positively boost our presence in the Scottish market.”

Agritrac Export’ owner-director Stuart Barclay said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Hyundai and we see this partnership as a great opportunity to raise the profile of the brand in Scotland.”