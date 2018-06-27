PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Hyundai picked for six Seoul towers

Hyundai picked for six Seoul towers

27 Jun Hyundai E&C has won the construction contract for a complex of six apartment blocks in Seoul, linked by a 100m-high ‘skybridge’.

The buildings of the Daechi SsangYong II apartment reconstruction project will have up to 35 floors and will incorporate a total of 560 apartments.

The reconstruction project is in the Daechi-dong area of Gangnamgu in the South Korean capital.  Construction is expected to cost KRW180.9bn (£122m)

Hyundai E&C suggested a variety of design ideas, such as the skybridge and a layout that will give residents views of the Yangjae Stream. Other features include panoramic elevators and roof-top community facilities.

“Obtaining this project has enabled us to get the upper hand in other bidding processes for reconstruction targeting the Daechidong area,” said an official of Hyundai E&C.

 

MPU

More News Channels