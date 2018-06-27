Hyundai picked for six Seoul towers

The buildings of the Daechi SsangYong II apartment reconstruction project will have up to 35 floors and will incorporate a total of 560 apartments.

The reconstruction project is in the Daechi-dong area of Gangnamgu in the South Korean capital. Construction is expected to cost KRW180.9bn (£122m)

Hyundai E&C suggested a variety of design ideas, such as the skybridge and a layout that will give residents views of the Yangjae Stream. Other features include panoramic elevators and roof-top community facilities.

“Obtaining this project has enabled us to get the upper hand in other bidding processes for reconstruction targeting the Daechidong area,” said an official of Hyundai E&C.