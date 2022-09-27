Ibstock moves away from OPC

Ibstock concrete products

Ibstock has signed a supply deal with Australian company Wagners to use its reduced carbon Earth Friendly Concrete.

Wagners makes EFC from ground granulated blast furnace slag, pulverised fly ash and a high-alkaline chemical instead of ordinary Portland cement (OPC). This geopolymer binder system gives it around 70% less embodied carbon, saving 250kg of CO 2 per cubic metre poured, it is claimed.

EFC’s chemicals will now be used in Ibstock's concrete building products.

Ibstock chief operating officer Darren Waters said: “As a business at the heart of building, our ambition is to be the most sustainable manufacturer of concrete products in the UK. Collaborating with EFC marks a significant step in achieving this goal as we collaborate and innovate to manufacture materials for life.

“More than ever, customers are looking for products which offer great functionality but also have robust sustainability credentials. In 2020, the Ibstock concrete division invested in a new concrete laboratory at its site in Anstone, Sheffield, to facilitate the development of sustainable concrete that features reduced embodied carbon and therefore has a lower environmental impact. At this advanced facility, we are already developing and testing innovative new concrete mixes that incorporate EFC to ensure we achieve our own sustainability goals, as well as contribute to those of the wider sector, without compromising on quality or performance.”

EFC UK regional manager Andy Izod said: “We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the UK through this partnership with Ibstock. We will not only focus on introducing Earth Friendly Concrete into the wider construction market across a range of projects, regions, applications and supply chains but will also share our ground-breaking technology with partners like Ibstock, which will help them to achieve ultra-low carbon outcomes for their business.”

