Ibstock promotes brick boss to boardroom

Kate Tinsley

Kate Tinsley joined Ibstock in May 2019 as managing director of its Clay division, comprising Ibstock Brick and Ibstock Kevington.

She becomes an executive director of Ibstock plc, on the main board, from 1st January 2020.

In addition to this, she is also a non-executive director of The Football Association (a grassroots level 2 coach and Notts County fan).

Kate Tinsley was previously chief executive of the Buildbase group of builders’ merchants.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk