Ibstock resumes brick production at Laybrook

Ibstock bricks

The plant in Pulborough was closed during the national coronavirus lockdown but has now re-opened with a significant investment. Millions of pounds has been spent on increasing brick production capacity and on making it a Covid-resistant workplace, with screening and sanitation stations.

Ibstock chief executive Joe Hudson said: “Ibstock remains committed to continued investment in British manufacturing and our recent work at Laybrook is further testament to that. Laybrook is an important factory with a long history of supplying bricks across the south of England, particularly in new build housing, and the investment we have made further strengthens its position in the market for the future”.

He continued: “The reopening of the Laybrook facility has been completed in line with the latest government guidelines on hygiene and social distancing. Among the measures we have implemented include designated sanitation stations at every entrance and exit of the facility, fever screening technology for all personnel before they enter the factory, the remapping of factory floors to ensure teams can effectively socially distance and the full complement of PPE for all on-site employees. We believe these measures give personnel confidence that every precaution has been taken to ensure they can return safely to work.”

