Ibstock takes over Coltman Precast

Coltman's premises in Sutton Coldfield

Coltman’s 9.25-acre facility in Sutton Coldfield manufactures hollowcore and staircases.

Ibstock said that the purchase had the capability to expand Ibstock’s current range, as well as adding to its manufacturing capacity.

Ibstock also has flooring factories in Sittingbourne in Kent and in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

Coltman Precast was established in 1972 by John and Valerie Coltman. In the year to 31st March 2023 Coltman Precast made a pre-tax profit of £890,000 on turnover of £10.7m.

Ibstock commercial sales director Tim Wright said: “The acquisition of a brand as well-known and respected as Coltman Precast is a significant milestone for Ibstock. We believe it further increases Ibstock Group’s ability to manage the short-term challenges which are being impacted by the wider economic climate, whilst helping us plan and work towards longer term success.

“We look to the future with excitement as the unlocked potential of this acquisition is immense. Once we have fully integrated the Coltman Precast facility and team into our wider operations, the business will go from strength to strength.”

