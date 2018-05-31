I&H Brown lands Queens Quay roads package

Artist's impression of Queens Quay development

The contract is the final infrastructure package to be procured by Clydeside Regeneration for its £250m regeneration project on the site of the former John Brown’s shipyard.

I&H Brown has been instructed to install the main spine road which will serve the whole development area, together with utilities by multi-utility connections specialist Energetics, and pipework for the proposed district heating network. The road will serve every development plot within the site, which will be available from spring 2019 for new house-building.

The road works programme starts this week and runs for 42 weeks. These works will be undertaken simultaneously with those already being undertaken by George Leslie, which has been contracted to complete all marine works associated with the basin and river frontage.

On completion of these works, public access will be available onto the Clyde frontage and quayside around the basin.

The Queens Quay site is owned by Clydeside Regeneration Ltd (CRL) with West Dunbartonshire Council funding the enabling infrastructure works. Dawn Developments is responsible for development management on behalf of CRL.

Duncan Graham of CRL said: “This contract is a landmark moment for the regeneration of Queens Quay and represents a significant step towards completing the vision of Queens Quay. It will be momentous achievement to provide access to the Clydebank river frontage to the public for the first time in a very long time.

“The main spine road will provide access to all parts of the development and it’s the final infrastructure procurement exercise that CRL will undertake, a milestone in itself that highlights a very positive and exciting time for Queens Quay.”

I&H Brown completed a 20-week programme of enabling works on the Queens Quay site in 2017 and prepared the land for creation of the Health Quarter, which includes a new £15m care home and £25m health centre. Construction of the care home and health centre are expected to start later this summer.

New housing, retail and leisure elements are expected to follow and complement the existing facilities at Queens Quay, including West Dunbartonshire Council’s offices at Aurora House and a £23.5m leisure centre that opened last year.