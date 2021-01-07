Ilke ties up WHG affordable housing deal

An Ilke house being delivered to site

Ilke Homes has bought a four-acre brownfield site in Southam, Warwickshire, from a private landowner and will, subject to planning, develop the site for 43 factory-made affordable homes.

The deal is a further step in Ilke Homes’ evolution from manufacturing homes to becoming a fully integrated developer.

The company intends to make a reserved matters planning application immediately to secure a start on site in the latter part of the summer 2021. The site already has outline planning permission and was previously allocated as part of the adopted core strategy for Southam.

The deal follows recent news that Ilke Homes has also secured a 14.6-acre site for 227 homes in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Development director Tom Heathcote said: “By packaging up private land with turnkey development solutions in partnership with housing associations such as WHG, we can quickly scale-up the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient affordable housing across the country.”

WHG corporate development director Rebecca Bennett Casserly said: “We have been researching modular homes for some time and are looking forward to working with Ilke Homes as we venture into our first scheme of scale. This exciting new development will deliver homes quickly and more efficiently; significantly contributing to our annual target of building more than 500 high quality and affordable homes.”

