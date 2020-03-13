Implenia to build giant ‘bathtub’

The state of Bavaria’s road agency Autobahndirektion Südbayern has commissioned team of Implenia and Fahrner Bauunternehmung to build the junction connecting the ‘B15 neu’ federal highway and the A92 motorway near Landshut. The total contract is worth €63m and Implenia’s share is a gross contract volume of about €52m.

The area where the ‘B15 neu’ crosses under the A92 lies completely in groundwater, so a special groundwater ‘bathtub’ needs to be built to protect the entire cloverleaf junction. This bathtub will be about 970m in length, and will be made of around 70,000m3 of reinforced concrete floor plates and 6,400m3 of reinforced concrete walls.

“This is a very complex project, not least because the entire structure has to withstand very strong lifting forces caused by the high groundwater level,” said Implenia’s project manager Uwe Seifen. “It requires an extremely solidly built heavyweight bathtub. I’m pleased that we have once again been given an opportunity to demonstrate Implenia’s specialist expertise in civil engineering and special foundations.”

Construction work begins in April 2020 and completion is planned for November 2023. The main concreting work is scheduled to finish in mid-2022.

