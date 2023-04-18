Industry briefing to address card confusion

The newly formed Plant Sector Representative Organisation (PSRO) is staging a webinar on Wednesday 17th May 2023 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The webinar is open to all and will provide an update on the PSRO, its aims and activities in supporting the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) to achieve objectives set out within the CLC Skills Strategy. This will include consideration of the implications of the strategy on the construction plant sector.

The PSRO is made up of Build UK, Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA), Federation of Piling Specialists (FPS), Home Builders Federation (HBF), National Federation of Demolition Contractors (NFDC) and the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA). [See our previous report here.]

Its formation was prompted by the mess left behind after the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) repositioned itself, fragmenting industry card schemes relating to plant operations and destroying any confidence in them.

The webinar will be hosted by Kevin Minton, chair of the PSRO. Other presenters will include CECA chief executive Alasdair Reisner and someone from the CLC’s people and skills committee.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

To receive a Zoom link for the webinar, email enquiries@psro.org.uk with the title ‘webinar’.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk