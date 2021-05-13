Infobric takes over MSite

MSite's fingerprint reader

MSite said that joining with Infobric would give it a platform for international expansion.

Human Recognition Systems Ltd, trading as MSite, provides digital recognition systems used by several major contractors, including Morgan Sindall and Vinci Construction, to check people in and out of their construction sites.

It claims that around 40% of the UK’s construction workforce is enrolled on MSite’s platform.

MSite chief executive Neil Norman said: “MSite has trailblazed digital workforce management in the UK construction space for 20 years, but our ambitions have always been to be a global company. By joining the Infobric family we have that opportunity to expand our reach whilst continuing to be at the forefront of the digital revolution underway in construction. I am incredibly proud and excited to take our team and MSite to the next stage of our journey.”

Infobric chief executive Dan Friberg added: “We have followed MSite for a long time and are incredibly happy that they are now joining Infobric Group. MSite has made a similar journey in the UK as we have done in the Nordics and has built an impressive customer base with large, international customers in the construction industry. Our combined service offerings make it possible to deliver even more value for our customers while at the same time positioning us more clearly as an international digitalisation partner.”

