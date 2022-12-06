Inland Homes finds new CEO

Donagh O'Sullivan

At Inland Homes he takes over from Stephen Wicks, who retired at the end of September at the age of 71.

Donagh O'Sullivan studied civil engineering at the University of Cork and on graduating went to work for Balfour Beatty in London. He joined Galliard Homes in 2001 as contract manager, rising to chief executive in July 2017, having built up its construction division. He handed in his notice this time last year to explore new opportunities.

He will now lead the ongoing strategic review of Inland Homes, which was announced on 6th September.

Nishith Malde now resumes his role as chief financial officer, having also acted as interim CEO since 6th September.

Inland Homes chair Simon Bennett said: "I have no doubt that Don has the necessary experience, skills and expertise to take the group to the next stage of its development. He is ideally qualified to lead Inland Homes and his construction expertise will prove to be invaluable."

Donagh O'Sullivan said: "I am pleased to be joining Inland Homes as its new CEO at such a strategically important time. I am looking forward to working with the Inland Homes team to return the business to sustainable profitable growth and to optimising the significant future opportunities available to us."

