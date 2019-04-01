Innovation organisations team up

The two organisations said that they will be working in close partnership to deliver a transformation in the construction sector right across the UK, including embracing modern methods of construction, sustainability and new digitally-enabled manufacturing and assembly technologies.

CSIC, which was launched in October 2014, links businesses, universities and public sector bodies including Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International to support businesses to deliver change in construction.

The Construction Innovation Hub which launched late last year, brings together the Manufacturing Technology Centre, BRE and the Centre for Digital Built Britain. It is funded by UK Research & Innovation through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and aims to be a catalyst for change, driving collaboration to develop, commercialise and promote digital and manufacturing technologies for the construction sector.

Construction Innovation Hub programme director Keith Waller said: “A key part of delivering on our mission to be a catalyst for change will involve working closely with government departments, academia and organisations across industry, sharing knowledge, ideas and expertise.”

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre CEO Stephen Good said: “CSIC are delighted to be partnering with the Construction Innovation Hub to deliver the ambitious Transforming Construction programme across the UK. Scottish businesses and universities have embraced CSIC’s innovation programme over the past five years and the opportunity to scale the impact of this further through close collaboration with the Construction Innovation Hub is clear. We look forward to launching this partnership with some really exciting initial projects.”