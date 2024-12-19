Institutes mobilise to save Level 7 apprenticeships

Jacqui Smith – Baroness Smith of Malvern – has been tasked with reforming skills training

In a joint statement, the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) press the skills minister Baroness (Jacqui) Smith of Malvern to consider the damage that changes to levy funding will have on the sector.

Reforms being planned by the government will replace the existing apprenticeship levy with a new growth and skills levy, that is designed to be more flexible for employers. As part of the reforms, many Level 7 apprenticeships will no longer get government funding.

However, the Joint Institutes argues that scrapping built environment Level 7 apprentices was not going to help the government reach its target of building 1.5 million homes by 2029.

“Level 7 apprenticeships are an additional access route for people from underrepresented groups to participate in built environment professions, ensuring that a wide range of voices and experiences are reflected in the communities and places we create,” the institutes say. “Built environment bodies are deeply concerned about the potential negative impact of a reduction in employer access to the new growth and skills levy to recruit or upskill Level 7 apprentices at a time when there is a clear need to widen access and increase capacity.

“Without access to levy funding, organisations will not be able to support and deliver training for built environment Level 7 apprentices, reducing the sector’s ability to meet the capacity demands of the government’s growth mission.”

