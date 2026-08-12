Insulation training expands as apprenticeships soar

Helen Anderson at the training centre

The latest figures continue a longer-term trend which has seen annual enrolments rise from 80 in 2021/22 to 145 in 2022/23, and 165 in 2023/24.

TICA says the rise reflects the growing recognition of the vital role thermal insulation plays in reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions and strengthening energy security, as well as the organisation's own efforts to promote and highlight careers within the industry through visits to schools, colleges and careers fairs across the UK.

The growth in apprentice numbers has prompted TICA to further expand its national training centre in Darlington. The latest investment has reconfigured part of the building to create a larger theory classroom, smaller classroom, improved staff facilities and dedicated female changing facilities.

The project follows TICA's £250,000 investment in 2024, which saw the creation of a 434 sq. m mezzanine floor providing dedicated facilities for end-point assessments and industry accreditations, freeing valuable ground-floor space for apprentice training.

Helen Anderson, TICA's deputy CEO and head of learning, said: "Apprentice numbers have continued to grow significantly in recent years, reflecting both increasing recognition of the important role thermal insulation plays and the work we have undertaken to raise awareness of the opportunities available within the industry.

"Through careers fairs, college visits and outreach activities, we have highlighted the rewarding careers the sector offers for both sexes, and we are now seeing the results of those efforts.

"At a time when national policy is focused on energy security, affordability and the transition to Net Zero, thermal insulation represents one of the most immediate and cost-effective solutions available.

"The heat lost from a single uninsulated valve can be equivalent to the energy required to power an electric car for around 12,000 miles. When you multiply that across thousands of industrial and commercial sites, the scale of the opportunity is clear.

"Our latest investment ensures we can continue to provide apprentices with an excellent learning environment while equipping the industry with the skilled workforce it needs for the future."

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