Insurer extends coverage to tools left in vans

Direct Line for Business has expanded its coverage options for tradesperson insurance, allowing customers to pick and choose covers to meet their needs.

Including in this new menu is an ‘overnight tools’ cover option, which insures tools overnight when kept in a locked vehicle.

Nandita Borkakoti, tradesperson product manager at Direct Line for Business, said: “We are continually evolving our tradesperson insurance product to meet the needs of our customers. Our enhanced customer journey and expanded cover options gives people working in trades the flexibility to build a policy that is just right for them and allows us to provide customers with the product they need.”

The publicity material does not reveal the cost of overnight tools cover, however.

