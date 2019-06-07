Interserve defence contract extended for three years

Interserve security doing final security check of an A330 aircraft

Interserve is being retained as the infrastructure support provider for the UK’s four strategic military bases in the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Cyprus and Ascension Island for a further three years.

The extension, worth £500m to Interserve, has been awarded by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on behalf of the Joint Forces Command.

Under the contract, Interserve is responsible for infrastructure support at the bases, including planned and reactive work to maintain the sites. It also provides site-specific services across the bases, such as: aircraft handling at Ascension Island; power generation, water treatment and plant management in the Falklands; and support for visiting vessels in Gibraltar.

Interserve has been supporting the Ministry of Defence in the South Atlantic for 20 years and in the Mediterranean for more than a decade. It also provides facilities services at the UK estate of the US Air Force.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “We have a proven track record of working with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Joint Forces Command. We are uniquely equipped to meet the varied and changing facilities management requirements of the UK Armed Forces across the defence estate, helping to ensure critical infrastructure is serviced and maintained effectively.

“This contract win is illustrative of our extensive defence facilities management expertise and aligns with our strategy to developing long-term relationships with clients such as the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.”