Interserve delivers burger and a bridge to Hull

CGI of the Princes Quay Bridge

The Highways England project involves the construction of Princes Quay Bridge and improvements to the Roger Millward Way roundabout.

The £22.3m Princes Quay Bridge will link the marina with the southern end of Princes Dock for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the A63. It is the first phase of the A63 Castle Street improvements scheme.

At Roger Millward Way, an extra lane will be added through the middle of the roundabout – a so-called ‘hamburger’ design – and additional traffic signals will help to reduce congestion and smooth the flow of traffic. These works are costing £6m.

The projects are separate contracts but have been awarded to the same contractors, Interserve, to minimise disruption. The bridge is expected to be finished by early 2020 and work on Roger Millward Way is expected to take around nine months to complete.

Highways England senior project manager James Leeming said: “The bridge has been designed to allow further development around the waterfront and is an important part of Hull’s plans for the future. We’re carrying out these schemes together under one contractor to minimise disruption and to make the best use of the funds available.

To prepare for work starting on the bridge Hull’s historic Spurn Lightship will be moved by local marine specialists this week. It will then be moved to its permanent home on the Marina once the bridge has been built.

Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for economic investment and regeneration, said: “Following years of lobbying, it is thrilling to see the commencement of these schemes which are vital to Hull. The building of the pedestrian bridge is a core part of the A63 improvement scheme, and the impact the bridge will have on Hull’s economy cannot be underestimated.

“The bridge will reunite the Marina with the city centre by connecting the heart of the city to its thriving waterfront, and is a critical element of our long-term regeneration plans.”