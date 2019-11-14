Interserve expands Colmers College

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu November 14 2019

3 hours Interserve has started construction work on the development of new teaching block at Colmers School & Sixth Form College in Rednall, Birmingham.

CGI's of Colmers' new teaching block, which Interserve is building
The £7.2m project includes the demolition of the existing west building, which is more than 70 years old, and the construction of a new teaching block to accommodate growing school numbers.

Interserve Construction divisional director Simon Butler said: “This exciting project represents the largest investment in more than 70 years for Colmers School & Sixth Form College. It will enable it to grow and build upon their performance with brand new facilities for generations of students in this area.

“Education across the spectrum from primary through to tertiary remains a key strategic focus for Interserve Construction and in the past year alone we have been named the lead contractor on more than 16 new school projects, demonstrating our capabilities in the sector.”

The project has been funded and procured by the Department for Education, as part of the government’s priority school building programme, along with additional funding from Birmingham City Council and Colmers School itself.

