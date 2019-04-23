Interserve picked for Stourbridge high school work

CGI of the school's new classroom block

Interserve Construction will build a new teaching block to replace one of the old blocks. When the new block is up, expected in December 2019, the old block will be demolished and two old temporary cabin classrooms removed.

Interserve will also refurbish the school’s sports hall and remodel the changing rooms block, with completion expected in October 2019.

The contract has been awarded through the Department for Education’s construction framework as part of its Priority Schools Building Programme. It will be delivered in partnership with Stour Vale Multi-Academy Trust and the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley.

Interserve Construction divisional director Simon Butler said: “The award of this contract reflects Interserve’s expertise in delivering first-rate education projects across the UK and adds to our strategic portfolio of school work in the West Midlands.”

Other education projects delivered by Interserve Construction in the West Midlands include Moorgate Primary School in Tamworth, Wood End Primary School in Wolverhampton, Turves Green Boys School in Birmingham and a new teaching block at RSA Academy for Sandwell Futures.