Interserve picks up more healthcare work

CGI of the remodelled facilities

The design and build project includes a redesign of an existing medical school building and provision of new clinical skills spaces within the Seebohm Rowntree Building to improve the school’s facilities at York.

Interserve has done a lot of work for the University of York in recent years, including the construction of the new Piazza and Biology buildings and the £20m Allam Medical Building in Hull in 2017, which is occupied by the Hull York Medical School.

Interserve divisional director John Gittins said: “We are delighted to once again be working with the Hull York Medical School having previously delivered the new Piazza building at the York and the Allam Medical Building in Hull. These facilities have provided inspirational spaces to work and study for staff and students and underscore Interserve’s expertise and capability in the education and healthcare sector.

“Our work with Hull York Medical School marks the seventh major healthcare business win for Interserve in the past 12 months with a combined value of more than £130m.”

Other healthcare contract wins for Interserve recently include a £50m programme of works for Nottinghamshire NHS Foundation Trust and a contact to build obstetric and neonatal facilities at Glangwili Hospital for the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

