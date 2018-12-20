Interserve restructures support services

Yvonne Thomas, managing director of Citizen Services, has lost her job as a result of restructure

The Citizen Services division, which runs contracts in justice, probation, learning and healthcare, has been merged with the Support Services division that provides janitorial services.

The move brings more of the company under the direct day-to-day control of group chief executive Debbie White, who heads Support Services herself. Yvonne Thomas, managing director of Citizen Services leaves the company over Christmas to set up a new venture.

Yvonne Thomas joined Interserve in 2011 from the Ministry of Justice and her division has 4,000 employees.

Debbie White said: “This important announcement reflects our commitment to creating a more effective and simplified business that is focused on providing the best possible service to our customers.

“With clear goals and our strategic priorities now in place, the time is right for us to move our Citizen Services business into our Support Services division. I’d like to thank Yvonne for her immense contribution to the business and I wish her well in her future endeavours.”