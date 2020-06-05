Interserve starts Hessle flood barrier

The plan for Hessle

The Hessle Foreshore tidal defence scheme will see Interserve build a 700-metre long wall along the southern side of Cliff Road.

The scope of Interserve Construction’s works includes the installation of 465 metres of glass paneling. It will be, which when installed will be one of the longest flood wall barriers in the UK. It also includes a 440-metre steel sheet pile foundation and a 260-metre gravity reinforced concrete foundation.

The scheme has been designed to protect more than 4,000 homes and 67 non-residential properties for 50 years.

Interserve started on site in May 2020 with a planned completion date in late spring 2021.

The contract was awarded through the YORcivil 2 framework and is being jointly funded with grants from the Environment Agency (£6.75m flood defence grant in aAid), the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (£2.3m European Regional Development Fund) and the Humber local enterprise partnership (£2m local growth fund).

Jim Wilkinson, associate director of Interserve Construction, said: “This is an ambitious and much-need project for the area around Hessle and the works will be completed using innovative silent piling techniques to minimise disruption to the local residents and will minimise waste by recycling more than 50% of the excavated materials.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk