Interserve starts work on Manchester SEND school

Design by JM Architects

Prospect House will provide facilities for up to 100 pupils, aged from three to 11, with a range of specialist needs.

The existing main school building has been designated as not suitable for remodelling or refurbishment, and so the Department for Education has approved its demolition and reconstruction.

The new project includes a one-storey building, external play areas, drop off and car parking facilities. Facilities include a range of therapy and sensory spaces and a hydrotherapy pool. The new school is planned to open in early 2022.

Phil Shaw, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “Interserve has significant expertise and experience in building SEND schools and we are looking forward to delivering this community facility in due course.”

