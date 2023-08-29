New Construction Monopoly

Order your set now!

Monopoly: Construction Edition was created by The Construction Index in cooperation with Hasbro and features some of the construction industry’s biggest brands.

Every space on the board has a familiar name from the UK construction industry. From major infrastructure projects to leading suppliers of materials, plant and construction equipment.

The rules are familiar to players of the traditional version of Monopoly. Take it in turns to throw the dice and move round the board, building up your own construction empire. Expand your depot sites and build new factories while taking money from your competitors.

Each player can choose from six collectable, custom-made playing pieces that are included in each Construction Monopoly set: These new limited-edition Monopoly tokens are: a Komatsu HD605-8 dumper truck, JCB 4CX backhoe loader, Takeuchi TB290 excavator, the Mecalac Revotruck , a Bridgestone tyre and the Tiltrotator from Rototilt.

Monopoly Construction Edition also features all new Chance and Community Chest cards, tailored to the trials and tribulations of operating in the construction industry.

Monopoly Construction Edition is now available to order, with delivery before Christmas 2023*. For a limited time, we have also included a free subscription to The Construction Index magazine. (terms apply *UK only, worth £30, delivery from the 27th November 2023)

Click here to find out more and ORDER your first edition of Construction Monopoly today.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk