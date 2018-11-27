Inverness plans overhaul of street signs

The strategy covers the future development of signs, maps and other devices that communicate information about location and directions to visitors and residents.

The ‘activeinverness: Wayfinding Strategy for Inverness city centre’ will be adopted by the council as a non-statutory planning advice note.

Provost and leader of Inverness and area Helen Carmichael welcomed the completion of the wayfinding strategy. “The strategy will give the council the direction and ability to remove unnecessary redundant signage that is confusing and it will also provide a structure within which new signage and information projects can be delivered when funding opportunities are available.”

Highland Council’s urban designer Una Lee said that the council will be looking to deliver the strategy through capital projects such as Inverness Rail Station improvements and the transformation of Inverness Castle into a visitor attraction; active travel grants, and developer contributions linked to city centre projects.

“A significant majority of people who gave us feedback on the draft strategy believe the new signage will be helpful to people visiting the city,” she said. “lluminated monoliths displaying ‘you are here’ maps, combined with fingerpost signs at key locations will make it much easier for people to understand what the city has to offer.

“In the longer term maps and signage have potential to become more interactive, making use of digital technology to publicise local events, alerts or transport information. Future touchscreen technology could make finding your way around Inverness city centre as easy and as digitally enabled as possible for all users.”

The strategy goes into detail on aspects such as typography, symbols and pictograms, locations, the colours to be used and optimum heights of signposting.