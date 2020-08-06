Investment for Northants contractor

The new machines

Founded in 1994, groundworks specialist T&W is based in Northamptonshire and operates across the Midlands.

The Hitachi ZX33U-6 has an operating weight of 3.3 to 3.7 tonnes and come with check valves, air con, ABAX tracking device and CESAR security as standard.

T&W plant manager Geraint Griffiths said: “Coming out of lockdown, I am confident in the growth of the construction sector. It has driven us to review our fleet, ensuring that it is more environmentally friendly, up to date and also able to meet with the challenges we are experiencing in the industry. Partnering with Hitachi gives us the product we need in this endeavour.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk