ISC secures £34m contract to bring Thames wharf back into use

Aerial shot of the Cory site at River Road, Barking

ISC, the civil engineering arm of materials group GRS, is the principal contractor and project manager for the River Road waste scheme part of Cory’s Riverside 2 development, a new energy-from-waste (EfW) plant that is expected to incinerate 550,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill a year.

Barking waste transfer station (WTS) will provide additional capacity for handling and transporting waste destined for Riverside 2, which is currently under construction by Hitachi Zosen Inova in Belvedere on the south side of the river.

Cory collects waste for nine local authorities in London and the southeast and uses Thames barges to remove around 100,000 lorry movements from London’s roads every year. Riverside 2 is expected to remove another 80,000 lorry movements.

ISC’s project involves modernising some of the existing site facilities, reactivating a safeguarded wharf and delivering a new purpose-built industrial WTS building on a designated safeguarded waste site.

One of the two berths, Rippleway Wharf, is to be reconstructed to allow container stacking and the loading of barges.

In line with Cory’s use of river freight, ISC will use Thames barges to remove most of the of demolition waste, spoil and dredged material for recycling, as well as for the delivery of aggregates and other construction materials.

Works under way on Rippleway Wharf

ISC managing director Darren Quinton said: "We are proud to be leading such an important project that not only showcases our civil engineering capabilities but also our project management skills as a principal contractor. The Riverside 2 development is a transformative project, particularly in the areas of sustainability and innovation, and it’s a great one for the team to be part of.”

“We’ve wasted no time in getting onto site at River Road for site preparation and demolition of existing structures, and our team is fully committed to delivering the project to the highest standards our customers have come to expect of ISC.”

Cory development director Chris Girdham said: “As well as providing essential capacity for London’s non-recyclable waste, this project will also allow us to reduce the environmental impact of the site on local ecology, reduce pollution and, through the use of the River Roding for transport of materials, substantially improve air quality across London.”

