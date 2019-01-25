ISG adds three to board

Gordon Kew has joined ISG as chief operating officer for UK construction

Gordon Kew, who was managing director of Interserve’s UK construction business until losing his job in a restructuring last year, is one of three new appointments to the ISG board. The other two are internal promotions.

Jane Falconer is promoted to chief human resources officer and Matt Blowers becomes chief operating officer for fit out. Gordon Kew joins as chief operating officer for UK construction.

Paul Weaver, previously board member for UK construction, becomes chief operating officer for ISG’s burgeoning engineering services business.

The three new appointments take the board from four to seven. The rest of the board is made up of chief executive Paul Cossell, chief financial officer Mark Stockton and chief marketing officer Richard Hubbard.

Paul Cossell said: “Jane, Matt and Gordon all bring exceptional experience, expertise and insight to our leadership team at a time when our business is seeing its most consistent period of sustainable growth and strongest financial performance in our history.

“Our people are the key to our continued success and that’s why we have made it a strategic priority that human resources is represented at board level, and I’m thrilled that Jane has agreed to step up to this new, business critical role. As we look to attract the highest-calibre individuals that will drive our business forward, we are increasingly focused on accessing a global talent pool of the most capable people with the expertise to deliver major projects at the £100 million scale and above internationally.

“The promotion of Matt Blowers to our board brings just recognition to one of our longest serving, operationally outstanding and admired colleagues, who brings the drive and passion to extend our global market-leading fit out capability to even greater levels of success.

“I’m also pleased to announce that experienced leader, Gordon Kew, has not only joined our business, but will play a pivotal role on the board setting the strategic direction of our strongly performing UK construction business. Gordon has an exceptional industry pedigree and will be a major asset to our business.”

Gordon Kew joined Interserve in 2009 after six years with Miller Construction.