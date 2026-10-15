AECOM appoints grid upgrade lead

John Feeney

Feeney will lead and grow the organisation’s transmission and distribution team across the region, supporting clients in delivering the network upgrades and expansions needed to meet growing energy demand while enhancing the capacity, resilience and reliability of future power grids.

He joins from PSC, where he was general manager for power networks and HVDC, leading teams across Europe and North America. He began his career at National Grid, where he helped shape the asset strategy for its HVDC interconnector portfolio, and has also held positions at SSE, where he led the management and operation of 2GWs of onshore wind across Great Britain and Ireland.

Feeney said, “The energy transition presents one of the most exciting opportunities our industry has seen in a generation. With its deep technical expertise, AECOM is well positioned to help shape the future of energy infrastructure for our clients, and I am thrilled to be joining the business at such an exciting time. I am passionate about supporting the next generation of talent and providing them with real-world experience in project delivery, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to help people build rewarding and successful careers.”

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