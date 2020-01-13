ISG director moves to Hart

Andy McLinden (left) and Hart md Andy Mallice

Andy McLinden joins Hart Builders after a decade with ISG Northern, latterly as a regional managing director.

Hart managing director Andy Mallice said: “We are delighted to have Andy on board to lead our expanding commercial team and utilise his depth of experience in driving growth.”

Andy McLinden said: “This is an exciting time to be joining Hart Builders and I’m delighted to be working with such an ambitious team who are committed to delivering quality projects. Hart have a solid reputation and this is reflected in the healthy contract pipeline, which is set to grow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk