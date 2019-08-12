ISG makes Fit Out leadership changes

Lee Phillips

Change at the top of ISG's Fit Out division follows the promotion of Matt Blowers earlier this year to the main board as chief operating officer for global Fit Out operations.

Lee Phillips, previously managing director for ISG’s Agility business, takes over from Matt Blowers as managing director for UK Fit Out.

Nick Oddy, former operations director, is the new managing director of Agility, which focuses on smaller fit out projects in the sub 50,000 sq ft category.

Matt Blowers said: “We have an exceptionally talented, innovative and loyal team in our Fit Out business, and I’m delighted that Lee and Nick have both agreed to bring their considerable leadership skills to head our operations in the UK. Both are inspirational and creative leaders, with excellent track records driving successful outcomes within ISG, and I’m extremely confident that our Fit Out and Agility businesses will thrive under their stewardship.”

