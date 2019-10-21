ISG names new construction COO

Zoe Price is now chief operating officer for ISG's UK Construction business

Zoe Price has been with ISG for eight years, most recently as group director for public sector frameworks. She has been credited with more than tripling revenue from ISG’s public sector framework business in just three years.

She replaces Gordon Kew who has left ‘to pursue other opportunities’ having only joined at the start of this year. He was previously managing director of UK construction at Interserve until falling victim to rationalisation there in September 2018.

In other senior staff movements, Andy McLinden, ISG's UK Construction North and Scotland managing director, has also left the company, as has northwest director Paul Munro.

Mr McLinden appointed Paul Beaton as leader of ISG’s Scotland business earlier this year and Tim Harvey continues to lead the Northeast business but a new leader for Northwest is being sought following the departure of Paul Munro.

Zoe Price said: “It is genuinely inspirational to see the passion, commitment and pride that our people have delivering projects that are transformational for communities, businesses and individuals. Leading a business that is rich with diverse and creative talent, and the expertise to consistently deliver better for our clients, is incredibly exciting.

“Our intensive and targeted focus on the UK’s best performing capital works frameworks has paid significant dividends in both the blend and pipeline of work that we now have within our construction business. Most importantly, we have taken the very best elements from these frameworks – the innovation, collaborative working practices and iterative efficiency focus, and have directly applied this to our wider business to benefit both our public and private clients.

“There is a growing consensus that we need to radically change the traditional hierarchies, structures and approaches that exist within our industry, stifling our ability to be more collaborative, productive and less wasteful. We need to change the conversation, eliminate short term thinking and procure for the entire lifespan of our built assets. It’s a hugely important challenge and one that I’m looking forward to tackling as I take up my new role at ISG.”

Chief executive Paul Cossell added: “I’ve watched Zoe build her career with us over many years, and she has made an immense contribution to our business as a force for dynamic change and creativity. Zoe has established an enviable network of contacts both within, and outside of our industry, challenging convention and always striving for better outcomes.

“With an outstanding talent for bringing together disparate teams and disciplines to collaborate on key challenges, Zoe has shown time and again her ability to deliver elegant solutions that delight our customers. I’m thrilled that Zoe has agreed to take the helm of our construction business and wish her every success in this vital role.”

