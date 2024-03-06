ISG starts prison expansion projects

One of the two new-build houseblocks planned for HMP Guys Marsh, Dorset.

At HMP Guys Marsh ISG has started a £79m project for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to build a pair of two-storey houseblocks and a new extension as well as deliver a general refurbishment. The new houseblocks, one with 122 cells, the other with 59, will increase capacity at the Dorset prison by 31%.

A system build approach is being taken, using precast components, to speed up construction and keep costs down.

At HMP Liverpool ISG is working on a £56m refurbishment to enable the prison to be reclassified as Category C instead of Category B.

ISG has done various works at HMP Liverpool over the past six years, to modernise and upgrade accommodation at the prison, parts of which date back to the mid-nineteenth century.

The latest programme includes site-wide electrical infrastructure upgrades supplemented by new boilers, the restoration of all wings and the addition of a new workshop.

ISG was recently appointed to the Ministry of Justice’s five-year, £2.5bn constructor services framework and is currently working on the upgrade of HMP Birmingham. ISG is also one of four project partners on the MoJ’s £1bn New Prisons Programme alliance, along with Kier, Laing O’Rourke and Wates.

Alistair McNeil, ISG’s sector director, said: “The significant expansion and investment in the UK’s prison estate is a major undertaking, and the MoJ should be recognised for its bold and innovative approach to the modernisation and expansion of its estate. Through our work with the MoJ and other contractor partners, working across the framework, we are consistently delivering better built outcomes, benefiting the prison population and wider society.

“Our projects at HMP Guys Marsh and HMP Liverpool not only address a need for prison places but will also support government carbon reduction targets, delivering buildings that cost less to run and maintain in the future.”

