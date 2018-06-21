ISG wins £34m Twickenham campus scheme

The building will be the focal point for the college’s technology-enabled teaching courses

ISG will build a five-storey, concrete framed teaching block. The additional 161,000 sq ft of space will accommodate an enlarged intake of up to 3,000 students when the new building opens at the end of 2019.

It is being constructed on a plot next to the existing college buildings on campus and is the first phase of a wider £80m masterplan to transform facilities at the college.

The contract was awarded via the Pagabo framework.

Targeting a BREEAM excellent environmental performance rating, the new learning centre will have a full height atrium space, with internal wood cladding playing a functional acoustic role. Exposed concrete soffits and structural columns are a key design element, with rainscreen cladding and curtain walling to the structure’s façade.

The building will become the college’s focal point for technology-enabled teaching courses, with high-specification teaching facilities, including TV studios, a 3D prototyping fabrication laboratory (FabLab) and even a digital golf studio.

RuTC arts students are getting a 160-seat theatre and an art gallery for exhibitions; and there will be a full commercial kitchen and restaurant space for the chefs’ academy.

Steven McGee, managing director of ISG’s Construction South business, said: “The complexities of this project have ideally suited the Pagabo framework procurement route that was selected to bring this highly anticipated scheme to site. High-performing frameworks prove instrumental in fostering strong collaboration between project stakeholders, and our early engagement on the scheme has enabled us to interrogate the brief to drive efficiencies at every stage of the build process.

“This is a beacon project for RuTC, kickstarting the wider redevelopment of its entire campus site and a key win for the ISG business, further demonstrating our education credentials on high profile schemes.”