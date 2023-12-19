ISG wins second Slough datacentre contract

ISG is currently nearing completion of the first 30MW datacentre for Yondr

The contractor is already nearing completion of the first phase of what will be a 100MW datacentre campus development, with the first of three planned multi-storey datacentre buildings due for completion in early 2024.

The second phase now sees ISG build an identical three-storey 30MW datacentre building at the campus, with full handover expected in 2025. The contract for this phase is understood to be worth in excess of £150m.

Phase three, which has yet to be awarded will be even bigger, at 40MW.

Representing the largest construction project currently underway in Slough, ISG’s scope of works across both phases encompasses the delivery of ancillary buildings and structures, including the main entrance gatehouse, external plant compounds, a site-wide substation, mechanical yard and associated infrastructure.

Daniel Priest, ISG’s director for datacentres, said: “The latest advancements in AI have further added to the exponential demand for shared applications and data, which is driving a race for space within this critical national infrastructure sector.

“Our ability to deliver highly technical space at pace, and with a critical focus on quality and innovation are important factors driving repeat relationships in this sector, creating significant value and opportunity across our supply chain and within communities and the regional economy.”

