Islington tenders £1.2bn construction framework

The contract notice states that the council wants to promote the use of modern methods of construction, which puts offsite specialists clearly in the frame.

Contractors are required to be experienced in new build refurbishment, repairs and maintenance including residential, education, health, community and mixed use schemes. The majority of works will be for residential mixed tenure new build, including refurbishment or conversion schemes that will be procured either as part of a combined new build/refurbishment/conversion schemes or on a stand-alone basis.

The four-year framework is divided into three lots according to project value band: up to £5m; £5m to £20m; and over £20m.

Bidders have until 24th April 2019 to register interest and the procurement documents are available at: procontract.due-north.com