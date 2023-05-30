New Raimondi crane makes Antwerp debut

The crane is the first T187 to be used on site

The T187 is part of the recently-launched Class 110 range of cranes, first seen at the Bauma exhibition in Germany last year.

Belgian contractor ABHR is using the crane on the construction of 19 residential units in Antwerp, where it will remain at work for the next 18 months.

The crane was installed with the support of a Raimondi field technician and four commissioning specialists from crane hire firm Uperio Group.

The T187 – along with the rest of the Class 110 machines – features a new control system, called Concore, which improves error diagnosis.

It also features a modular design that allows components such as jib sections to be changed quickly and easily.

The crane has a 37kW winch with a drum capacity of 620m.

Depending on how the crane is rigged, lifting capacity is eighter eight or ten tonne-metres. The crane erected in Antwerp has a maximum jib radius of 67.5m and a height under hook of 35m. Maximum load capacity at extreme outreach is 1.6 tonnes.

The crane has been rigged with a 67.5m-long jib

Max Van Gompel, director general of contractor ABHR said: ““We are thrilled to be the first European construction company to have a machine from the new Raimondi series.

“The excellent specifications of the crane in terms of lifting capabilities and speed, as well as the weight-optimised components which facilitate the installation procedures, were the features we most considered in choosing this model.”

