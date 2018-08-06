Italians win £62m Gehry façade at Battersea

Irregular façade of Prospect Place

Permasteelisa has been contracted to design, supply and install more than 27,000 m2 of complex façade using aluminium panels for Prospect Place, Battersea’s phase 3A, designed by architect Gehry Partners.

The design has required the engineering and production of 2,900 irregular units, with aluminium profile equipped with double-glazed or opaque infill, all different from each other and openable both with a folding or sliding panel.

The design and production of the façade will take about 18 months, and will involve about 70 professionals from the technical office in Italy, for a total of about 600 drawings and numerous 3D studies. The installation of the first panel is planned for the second quarter of 2019, and the installation will take about 18 months.

“We are proud to continue our long collaboration with Frank Gehry,” said Permasteelisa chief executive Riccardo Mollo, “demonstrating once again our ability to turn the ideas of the most visionary architects into reality by applying innovative technologies that also allow us to uphold the highest standards in environmental sustainability.”

Permasteelisa also worked on The Shard and 20 Fenchurch Street in London, as well as the Sydney Opera House, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles (another Frank Gehry design).