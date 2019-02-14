J Tomlinson to fix HS2 golf course

The HS2 high speed line will go straight through the middle of the current course layout of Whittington Heath Golf Club

With HS2 going straight through the middle of it, Whittington Heath Golf Club has to be redesigned. J Tomlinson has signed the contract for the landscaping and construction works.

This includes construction of a new clubhouse, greenkeeper’s compound, halfway house, five new holes, a practice range, a new car park, ancillary features, a new access road, and the reworking of five existing holes.

All costs are being borne by HS2 Ltd.

Work starts this month, with the new access road and car park to be undertaken first. The club will remain live and occupied throughout the project.

J Tomlinson construction director Darroch Baker said: “The redevelopment of such a prominent golf club is a very exciting project and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to working closely with the club and the project team to deliver new state-of-the-art facilities that are in keeping with the club’s intricate history.”